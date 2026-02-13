  1. Home
Bharat Bandh: No major impact on normal life

  • Created On:  13 Feb 2026 8:29 AM IST
Bharat Bandh: No major impact on normal life
New Delhi: Normal life largely remained unaffected by the strike call given by a joint forum of central trade unions across the country on Thursday to protest the alleged “anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government”.

According to reports, a mixed response was seen in states including Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Congress expressed support for the protesting unions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government ignored the voices of workers and farmers while making decisions concerning their future.

Nationwide Trade UnionStrikeAnti-Worker PolicyProtestRahul GandhiMixed ResponseLabour Rights Demonstration
