Trump has Modi by the throat: Rahul

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday doubled down on his attack on the Central government over the India-US trade deal, saying the pact with America "betrays our food security and farmers" and that PM Modi has opened the Indian agriculture market as US President Donald Trump "has him by the throat."

Reacting to the ruling BJP's privilege motion against him in the Lower House, the Rae Bareli MP said he spoke truth in Parliament and that he would be unfazed by the repercussions of it and reiterated his "PM Modi has sold the nation" remark. "Narendra Modi ji has sold the country, sold the farmers.

File a case against me, abuse, do whatever you want to do, privilege motion if you want to file, file it, it doesn't matter, I have spoken the truth in Parliament, if you don't like the truth, that's another matter, the country understands the truth, do whatever you want to do, I stand with farmers; Congress president Kharge ji and the entire Congress party, all our workers stand with farmers, we will not let this injustice happen," Rahul Gandhi said in a video he posted on X.