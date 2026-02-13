Council witnesses verbal duel over welfare schemes

Vijayawada: Sharpe changes marked the Legislative Council session on Thursday during the discussion on the motion thanking the Governor for his address, as minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and YSRCP leader of the opposition (LOP) Botcha Satyanarayana locked horns over the implementation of key welfare schemes.

Initiating his remarks, Satyanarayana alleged that the government had failed to disburse the promised Rs 15,000 in full under the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme. He claimed that nearly 15 per cent of beneficiaries received only between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 and asserted that in no constituency had the full amount been paid to all eligible beneficiaries. Stating that the government was presenting a misleading picture, Satyanarayana challenged the treasury benches to prove him wrong and said he would apologise if it was established that he had misled the House.

Responding strongly, minister Parthasarathy rejected the allegations and said the government was ready to accept the challenge. He accused the opposition of deliberately spreading misinformation about welfare initiatives to create confusion among the public.

The minister also took exception to claims by YSRCP members that benefits under the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme had not been extended to 48 lakh farmers. He said it was incorrect to state that no farmer had received Rs.20,000 under the scheme and maintained that the government was implementing welfare programmes in a transparent and accountable manner. Parthasarathy urged opposition members not to “mislead the public” by making unverified claims on the floor of the House and asserted that the government remained committed to delivering welfare benefits to all eligible sections. The discussion witnessed strong arguments and counter-arguments from both sides before the debate concluded. The Council was later adjourned to Friday.