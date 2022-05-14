Apple is reportedly testing iPhones with USB-C

Apple is testing iPhones that can swap the Lightning port for USB-C, according to a new Bloomberg report from Apple commentator Mark Gurman. But you may not see it in this year's iPhone lineup, as the change won't happen until 2023 "at the earliest," says Gurman. The report follows tweets from trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo this week indicating that Apple would switch to USB-C in the second half of 2023, which is presumably when that year's iPhone lineup will launch.

The change would be big, although it is not a complete surprise. Apple has already moved the iPad Mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air to USB-C. And the EU unveiled a proposal in September that would require many devices, including smartphones, to include USB-C ports. Gurman says that this legislation was "a key reason" for Apple's decision to consider the change. There are technical benefits as well to moving to USB-C, which is capable of faster transfer speeds than Lightning.

Rumors have also surfaced that Apple is developing a portless iPhone, with Gurman saying that Apple has "worked on iPhones without any charging ports" for "the last few years." But his report on Friday doesn't suggest a portless iPhone will be available anytime soon. Apple initially introduced the Lightning port with the iPhone 5 in 2012. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.