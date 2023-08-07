Apple is testing the Mac Mini with M3 chipset; it will launch in 2024

Apple is expected to launch new MacBooks and iMacs with the next-generation Apple M3 Silicon Chipset later this year. Apple is also planning to update its relatively affordable Mac mini with the same chipset. However, all new Macs may launch early next year, as Apple anticipates a drop in Mac shipments in its first financial quarter, starting October 1.



According to Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has begun testing the M3 chip in select devices straight from campus. He also indicates that the M3 chipset is in the final stage of production. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman suggests there could be a base M3 chipset and two higher-end iterations, likely to be called the M3 Pro and M3 Max, similar to the existing M2 iterations. The two main variants may appear in upcoming MacBook Pros. The base M3 can power the iMac, MacBook Air, and Mac mini.

Gurman notes: "The Mac in testing includes eight CPU cores (made up of four efficiency cores and four performance cores), 10 graphics processor cores and 24 gigabytes of memory. This machine is running macOS Sonoma 14.1, the first point update to the upcoming new Mac software release. Given the M3 chip's specifications in this particular Mac, I believe it probably represents a next-generation Mac mini."

Gurman adds that the base M3 SoC can pack eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, similar to the Apple M2 SoC. The Pro iteration can have up to 12 CPU cores and 18 graphics, while the M3 Max can have up to 14 cores and over 40 graphics cores. He adds that Apple may not consider launching the new Mac PCs until the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (which begins in early October), so existing Macs will have to drive sales for a while.

Apple's revenue in the third quarter of 2023 (through June) amounted to $81.8 billion, down 1% from the previous year. Mac sales dropped from $7.2 billion to $6.8 billion year-over-year. With the global economic slowdown, Apple also anticipates a continued drop in sales in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to launch new iPhones and watches in September or October. The new iPhone 15 lineup will include four models: iPhone 15 6.1-inch, iPhone 15 Max 6.7-inch, iPhone 15 Pro 6.1-inch, and iPhone 15 Pro Max 6.7-inch, similar to the variants from last year's iPhone 14. All new iPhones are expected to feature improved display technology. Regular iPhones may also come with an upgraded 48-megapixel camera sensor. Also, we may finally see the arrival of USB-C ports on iPhones for charging.