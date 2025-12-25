Crude Bomb Explosion In Dhaka Kills Man As Tarique Rahman’s Return Sparks Heightened Security

A man was killed in a crude bomb explosion in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Wednesday evening, intensifying concerns over security at a time when the country is already witnessing political unrest. The incident occurred amid heightened tension following the recent killing of a prominent student leader and just ahead of the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman.

According to local media reports, unidentified assailants hurled a crude bomb from a flyover at the Moghbazar Wireless Gate area around 7 pm. The victim, identified as Saiful, succumbed to injuries caused by the blast. The explosion triggered panic in the area, with people gathering near the site as emergency services rushed in.

The incident comes shortly before the scheduled arrival of Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the BNP and son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia. Rahman is expected to return to Bangladesh on Thursday after nearly 17 years of self-imposed exile in London. His homecoming is seen as a significant political moment, especially ahead of the general elections slated for February, where he is considered a strong contender for the top post.

In anticipation of Rahman’s return, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has ordered extensive security measures across Dhaka, while the BNP has planned a massive public reception involving supporters from across the country.

The bomb blast has also taken place against the backdrop of ongoing protests over the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure associated with the 2024 uprising. Osman Hadi was shot by masked attackers earlier this month and later died while undergoing treatment abroad, further fuelling public anger and political instability.

Authorities are investigating the blast and have stepped up security to prevent further incidents during this sensitive period.