Urgent update! Apple just released fix for two major security issues in iOS14.5

Apple recently released iOS 14.5 just about a week ago with host of new features including new App tracking transparency framework, support for AirTag, new Siri Voices, new emojis etc. The recent release of iOS 14.5.1 is a critical update that you will probably want to download at the earliest.



Apple said it addressed a bug associated with its App Tracking Transparency feature. Apple in its release also mentioned that it released fix for two serious security issues. These aren't theoretical security issues, but rather issues with potential real-world consequences.

Both the security issues are related to WebKit and involve all iPhone models starting from iPhone6s. This security issues affects iPad OS as well.

First Security issue: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management. Apple says this may lead to arbitrary code execution

Second Security issue: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation. Apple said in its release that this may process maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.

To this point, some other iOS 14.5 features that are worth mentioning are