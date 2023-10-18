Apple launches affordable Pencil for iPads: Details

Apple launched an affordable Apple Pencil with USB-C connectivity, providing an affordable option for iPad users. Priced at Rs 7,900, this new accessory features a sliding lid design that exposes the USB-C port, making it easy to charge and pair with compatible iPads. Additionally, it can be securely attached to the side edge of an iPad, including the 10th generation model released last year. It is cheaper than Apple's second-generation Pencil, which costs Rs 11,900 in India. Here are the details.



Despite its lower price, the budget Apple Pencil has some drawbacks compared to its more advanced counterparts. It lacks pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging, and double-tap functionality to switch tools. However, it still supports the scroll feature, particularly with the M2 models of the iPad Pro. It even supports low latency, tilt sensitivity, and pixel precision.

Compatibility of the new Apple Pencil extends to several iPad models equipped with a USB-C port, including iPad (10th generation), iPad Air (4th and 5th generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

This cost-effective Apple Pencil can be purchased separately for Rs 7,900 in India and will be available from early November. It offers a sliding cover that exposes the USB-C port, allowing easy connection via a USB-C cable for pairing and charging. When magnetically attached to the iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil goes into sleep mode to conserve battery life.

Additionally, Apple has introduced an even cheaper option as part of its educational plan. The new Apple Pencil will be available for Rs 6,900 for students and educators. This educational price is open to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.

It's worth noting that Apple was also widely rumoured to be releasing a new set of iPads, but that didn't happen. As a reminder, in October 2022, the tech giant launched the 10th generation iPad, followed by the M2 chip-powered iPad Pro in the same month. The iPad Air with the M1 chip was introduced in March 2022, and the redesigned iPad Mini hit the market in September 2021. Now, with the introduction of the affordable Apple Pencil, Apple aims to offer a broader range of options for its iPad users, catering to both budget-conscious consumers and the education sector.