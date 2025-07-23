Apple Launches Online Store in Saudi Arabia, Plans Physical Expansion by 2026

Apple has officially launched its online retail store in Saudi Arabia, allowing customers in the kingdom to directly browse and buy Apple products from the company’s own platform for the first time. Announced on Tuesday, this move marks a major step in Apple’s expansion into the Middle East and sets the stage for the opening of physical retail stores in the country, slated for 2026.

In addition to product availability, Apple’s Saudi-specific website will offer dedicated local features such as Arabic language support and Arabic engraving options for selected products. The Apple Store app is also being introduced in the region, enhancing the digital shopping experience for Saudi users.

Until now, customers in Saudi Arabia have had to rely on authorized resellers to purchase Apple products. While the App Store has been accessible in the region for years, the launch of the full online retail experience brings Saudi consumers in line with Apple’s global customer base. The move not only represents increased access to Apple’s ecosystem but also highlights the company’s interest in building a closer relationship with the country’s tech-savvy population.

The retail expansion into Saudi Arabia comes as part of a broader wave of investment by major U.S. tech companies in the kingdom. Over recent months, firms like Amazon, Google, Nvidia, and AMD have entered multi-billion-dollar partnerships with Saudi-backed ventures, signaling an industry-wide trend of deeper engagement with the region.

One significant development occurred during U.S. President Donald Trump’s May visit to the Middle East. On that occasion, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the creation of Humain, an artificial intelligence company owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. On the same day, several major U.S.-based technology companies announced large-scale collaborations with the new AI firm.

Despite this influx of capital and corporate partnerships, Saudi Arabia remains under scrutiny for its human rights record. However, these concerns have not slowed the pace of tech expansion into the region, with companies often citing strategic growth opportunities and access to an increasingly digital population.

Apple’s entry into Saudi Arabia’s direct-to-consumer market reflects a long-term vision to grow its footprint in the Gulf. The new online store provides Saudi customers with an opportunity to engage more directly with Apple’s product ecosystem and services, while future physical stores promise a more immersive retail experience akin to the company’s global outlets.

With tech giants racing to tap into the region’s economic diversification and digital transformation initiatives, Apple’s Saudi debut signals that the kingdom is fast becoming a key player in the global tech landscape.