Apple MacBook Air with M4 Chip May Arrive Before iPhone SE 4

Apple's much-anticipated MacBook Air featuring the M4 chip might launch sooner than expected, even before the iPhone SE 4. Renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman has hinted at an earlier-than-usual release for the lightweight laptop, breaking away from Apple's traditional launch schedules.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Gurman reaffirmed that Apple plans to release the iPhone SE 4, the 11th-generation iPad, and the next-gen iPad Air in Spring 2025, likely around May or June, possibly coinciding with the annual WWDC event. However, the M4-powered MacBook Air could hit the market before any of these products, possibly as early as the first quarter of 2025.

Unlike Apple's usual approach of unveiling products during significant events like WWDC or the September iPhone launch, the new MacBook Air might be announced via a press release. This deviation aligns with Gurman's prediction, especially since Apple has confirmed the growth of new MacBook Air models in the macOS 15.2 update.

Reports suggest Apple is already deep into manufacturing the new MacBook Air. Two sizes—a 13-inch and a 15-inch variant—are expected, featuring the M4 chip. While significant design changes are unlikely, the updated MacBook Air might include minor yet meaningful enhancements. Rumoured upgrades include adding a Center Stage camera for enhanced video calls and a transition from Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 4 ports for improved connectivity.

The M4 chip, already powering the latest MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini, delivers a notable performance boost. Geekbench results indicate a 25% improvement in multi-core CPU performance compared to its predecessor, the M3 chip. These advancements aim to make the MacBook Air even more appealing to users seeking a balance of portability and power.

With a strong focus on refining performance rather than overhauling aesthetics, Apple looks poised to strengthen its position in the ultraportable laptop segment. If Gurman's timeline holds true, Apple enthusiasts won't have to wait long to experience the power of the M4 chip in the iconic MacBook Air.