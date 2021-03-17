Apple Maps Now Shows Covid-19 Vaccine Locations

Apple has updated its Maps application. The update shows the Covid-19 vaccine locations in Apple's navigation app.

Today, the company announced that it had updated Apple Maps with Covid-19 vaccine locations from VaccineFinder, an online service developed by Boston Children's Hospital that provides the latest vaccine availability for those eligible at providers pharmacies. With this update, Apple device users can find the nearby location of the Covid-19 vaccine from the search bar on Apple Maps by selecting COVID-19 Vaccines from the Search Nearby menu.

Alternatively, they can also ask Siri for nearby vaccine locations. All they need to do is say, "Siri, where can I get A COVID vaccination?"

On Apple Maps, each vaccine site's place card will include detailed information, including hours of operation, address, phone numbers, and a link to the provider's website. Users will be able to get more information about available vaccines book appointments. Apple said this information would include more than 20,000 locations in the US. The company will add information on more details in the next week.

It's worth noting that while Apple eventually began displaying the location of the vaccine on Maps, Google began rolling out similar information in its navigation app, Google Maps, in January of this year. Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai, announcing the news, also announced a $ 150 million grant to promote vaccine-related education and equitable distribution.