Apple May Discontinue FineWoven Accessories Amid Durability Concerns

At its highly anticipated event next week, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 16 series and the new Apple Watch and AirPods. However, fans might also hear an announcement that Apple plans to discontinue its FineWoven accessories. This decision is largely attributed to widespread complaints about the durability of the material, which Apple initially introduced as an eco-friendly alternative to leather.

FineWoven’s Introduction and Environmental Intent

Apple introduced FineWoven in September 2023 with the iPhone 15 series, marketing it as a luxurious, eco-conscious alternative to traditional leather accessories. These accessories, ranging from iPhone cases to MagSafe wallets and AirTag holders, were part of Apple’s broader initiative to reduce its environmental footprint. FineWoven, described as a "durable microtwill" fabric, was designed to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers by offering a more sustainable option.

In theory, FineWoven seemed like an excellent choice—offering a silky, soft touch with the added benefit of being less harmful to the environment. However, the reality of the product failed to live up to expectations.

Durability Issues and Criticism

Since its launch, FineWoven has faced significant backlash for being prone to dirt, scratches, and stains. Many users found that the material did not hold up well over time, and its premium price tag—$59 for iPhone cases, $35 for AirTag holders, and $99 for watch bands—was widely considered unjustified given its lack of resilience. The accessories also lost their appeal compared to the leather products they replaced, which had been viewed as more durable and premium.

These issues resulted in numerous complaints from consumers and negative reviews. The consensus was that FineWoven simply did not meet Apple’s high standards or the expectations of its loyal customer base.

Apple’s Decision to Discontinue FineWoven

Following the negative feedback, it is rumoured that Apple has already stopped production of FineWoven accessories. Kosutami, a well-known Apple leaker, reported earlier this year that the production lines for FineWoven had been halted. The primary reason behind this move is believed to be the durability concerns that plagued the product from the start. Interestingly, while FineWoven is being discontinued, Apple is not expected to return to leather. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023, Apple emphasized the environmental impact of leather, which contradicts the company’s sustainability goals. A return to leather would be inconsistent with its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

What’s Next for Apple Accessories?

With FineWoven on its way out, speculation has begun about what material Apple might adopt next. One possibility is Alcantara, a synthetic, suede-like fabric known for its durability and luxurious feel. Alcantara would align with Apple’s goal of finding a high-quality, environmentally friendly material that can withstand everyday wear and tear, offering a premium experience for users. As Apple prepares to unveil its new products, the focus will be on how it addresses the gap left by FineWoven while continuing its commitment to sustainability.