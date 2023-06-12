Live
- TS EdCET results declared
- KCR arrives in Jogulamba Gadwal, will inaugurate collectorate
- Mizoram seeks Rs 10 cr from Centre for relief to displaced people from Manipur
- Asia leads as nanometer chips redefine semiconductor industry
- We need global cooperation on AI, global AI safety summit soon: Rishi Sunak
- Uttar Pradesh to celebrate yoga week from June 15 to 21
- India, UAE central banks discussions on rupee-dirham trade progressing very fast: Goyal
- Explained: Why some people are affected differently by Covid-19 infection
- 'Two-wheeler taxis can't run in Delhi for now', SC stays Delhi HC order
- Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more
Apple may open applications for Vision Pro developer kit next month
Apple will reportedly open applications for the Vision Pro developer kit in July.
San Francisco: Apple will reportedly open applications for the Vision Pro developer kit in July.
This means that developers working on applications for the Vision Pro headset will likely be able to apply for the developer kit next month, reports AppleInsider.
In a tweet, Apple AR/VR prototyper Emanuel Tomozei said that a few people have asked him when the developer kit will be available.
Without specifying a specific date, Tomozei said, "it seems you will be able to apply for a #VisionPro dev kit in July."
He also attached a link to his tweet of a 'Work with Apple' page which mentioned that the company's assistance will be "available in July".
According to the iPhone maker, the upcoming kit for developers offers "the ability to quickly build, iterate, and test on Apple Vision Pro, so your app or game will be ready to deliver amazing experiences."
The company unveiled the 'Vision Pro' headset last week, which seamlessly blends the digital world with the real one around us.
Priced at $3,499, Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year, beginning with the US.
Vision Pro introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice.