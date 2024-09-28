Apple October Event 2024: M4 Macs, iPhone SE 4 and Watch SE 3 Expected in 2025

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated October 2024 event, where the tech giant is expected to reveal exciting updates to its Mac lineup and iPads. With the recent launch of the iPhone 16 series, attention is now shifting to the Mac and iPad categories, while rumours of future products like the iPhone SE 4 and Watch SE 3 are also making waves.

M4 Macs Expected to Steal the Show

Apple's October event is rumoured to focus on introducing new MacBook Pro models powered by the M4 chip, along with a redesigned Mac mini and an updated iMac. While the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro models are expected to launch in 2025, the M4-powered MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac will likely be the highlights of the show this October.

Although significant design changes are not expected for the MacBook Pro and iMac, the Mac mini is said to undergo a complete redesign. The next-generation Mac mini is rumoured to be more compact, similar to the Apple TV set-top box, with a slightly taller build. In terms of ports, the redesigned Mac mini will likely ditch USB-A ports in favour of up to five USB-C ports, keeping in line with Apple’s focus on modern, streamlined connectivity.

Apple October Event 2024: New iPads on the Horizon

In addition to Macs, Apple is expected to unveil updates to the iPad lineup. The iPad mini could get a major upgrade with the A18 series chip, which debuted in the iPhone 16 series. This would bring improved performance and new features, including a landscape-oriented front-facing camera and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro.

The standard iPad is also slated to receive its 11th-generation model, featuring the A18 chip, making it a powerhouse for everyday tasks and creative work. The addition of Apple Intelligence features is expected to further enhance the user experience across both devices.

Apple October Event 2024: iPhone SE 4 and Watch SE 3

While 2024 will see exciting Mac and iPad updates, Apple has even more planned for 2025. One of the most anticipated releases is the iPhone SE 4, which is set to feature an edge-to-edge OLED display, moving away from the traditional home button. This budget-friendly model will reportedly borrow its design from the iPhone 14 and could be powered by the A18 chip, delivering cutting-edge performance at a lower price point.

Additionally, the Apple Watch SE 3 is rumoured to sport a new design with an all-plastic body, potentially reducing production costs and enhancing durability. This redesign could open the door for more advanced features at a more accessible price.

Apple October Event 2024: Additional Products to Watch

Rumours also suggest that Apple may unveil new versions of AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and HomePod devices in 2025, although details on these products remain limited.

As the October event approaches, Apple fans can expect an exciting array of products designed to push the boundaries of technology and user experience.