Apple Pay Likely to Debut in India in 2026, Challenging UPI Giants

Apple Pay, one of Apple’s most popular global services, may finally make its long-awaited entry into India in 2026. According to recent reports, the Cupertino-based technology giant is preparing the groundwork to introduce its digital payment platform in the country, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape dominated by UPI-based apps such as Google Pay and PhonePe.

Industry sources indicate that Apple is in discussions with major card payment networks, including Mastercard and Visa, as well as Indian authorities, to secure regulatory approvals. If these talks progress as expected, Apple Pay could be rolled out in a phased manner later this year. The initial launch is likely to focus on card-based contactless payments, allowing users to tap their iPhones at compatible point-of-sale terminals.

Apple Pay has remained absent from India despite the company’s strong hardware presence and growing iPhone user base. One of the primary challenges has been India’s unique digital payments ecosystem, which is heavily driven by UPI. Unlike Google Pay or PhonePe, Apple Pay operates on a different architecture, relying primarily on card networks and NFC-based payments rather than direct bank-to-bank transfers.

As a result, Apple is unlikely to introduce a UPI-style service at launch. Instead, users will be able to link their debit or credit cards to Apple Wallet and make payments by simply tapping their iPhones at supported terminals. The phone itself acts as the payment device, eliminating the need to carry physical cards.

This tap-and-pay functionality is similar to Samsung Pay, which is already available on select Galaxy devices in several markets. Apple Pay uses NFC technology and offers enhanced security through device-level authentication such as PINs, Face ID, or Touch ID. Transactions are also designed to prioritize user privacy, a key pillar of Apple’s services strategy.

Apple has explored the Indian payments space in the past. The company previously held discussions around integrating Face ID for UPI authentication on iPhones, which would have added an additional security layer for digital transactions. There were also reports of Apple considering a co-branded Apple Card in partnership with HDFC Bank, though those plans did not materialize at the time.

India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing digital payments markets, with widespread adoption of contactless and QR-based payments across urban and semi-urban regions. With increasing iPhone penetration and a mature payments infrastructure, the timing may finally be right for Apple Pay to enter the market.

While there is still no official confirmation from Apple, the renewed discussions suggest a stronger commitment to expanding its services portfolio in India. If launched successfully, Apple Pay could offer iPhone users a seamless and secure alternative for everyday payments, adding a new dimension to India’s rapidly evolving digital economy.