Apple Pilots Subscription Discount Bundles for App Developers
Apple launches "contingent pricing for subscriptions" pilot for App Store developers with multiple active subscriptions.
Apple introduced a new initiative, "contingent pricing for subscriptions," in a recent announcement, aiming to enable App Store developers to provide discounts to customers with multiple active subscriptions. This pilot program allows developers to offer discounts based on subscriptions from either one developer or two different developers, as long as both subscriptions remain active. This opens up possibilities for collaborations and partnerships between different companies.
According to reports from 9to5Mac, developers can apply these discounts not only within the app but also in App Store advertising and external marketing efforts. Pete Hare, an Apple engineering manager, mentioned in a LinkedIn post that Apple will manage all eligibility checks and commerce processes. Customers can conveniently download and subscribe to promoted apps directly from email links or the App Store in a single step.
While the benefits of this program may take some time to become apparent in real-world scenarios, Apple plans to onboard developers gradually over the upcoming months. This move aligns with Apple's efforts to create a more attractive ecosystem for developers and customers, especially in regions like the EU where third-party app stores will soon be permitted. The focus is on helping developers maximize their earnings and providing them with additional avenues to attract and retain customers.