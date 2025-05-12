Apple Reportedly Working on All-Glass Curved iPhone for 2027 Launch

Apple could be preparing to unveil a radically redesigned iPhone in 2027, featuring a mostly glass build and curved edges. The launch would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, and insiders suggest it could mark a pivotal shift in design and technology for Apple’s flagship product.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who shared the details in his latest Power On newsletter, Apple is planning a “mostly glass, curved iPhone” for 2027. Gurman adds that the design will likely eliminate display cutouts, hinting at a truly seamless, edge-to-edge screen.

This prediction follows a report from The Information, which recently stated that “at least one 2027 iPhone model that will place the front-facing camera underneath the screen to enable a truly edge-to-edge display.” The shift would mark a significant departure from current design norms and bring Apple closer to a fully immersive iPhone experience.

While Apple has long been rumoured to be working on bezel-less and glass-centric designs, the exact interpretation of “mostly glass, curved” remains vague. Gurman’s phrasing has sparked curiosity, especially given the already glass-heavy build of the iPhone 15 Pro. Observers speculate that the concept may reflect past Apple patents, including a 2019 design for a phone encased in glass that “forms a continuous loop” around the device.

Beyond the iPhone, 2027 is shaping up to be a transformative year for Apple. Gurman reiterates reports that the company may launch its first foldable iPhone, as well as smart glasses designed to rival Meta’s Ray-Bans. He also mentions the arrival of camera-equipped AirPods and Apple Watches.

Perhaps most intriguingly, Gurman says Apple is working on a home robot, described as a tabletop assistant featuring “an AI assistant with its own personality.” This aligns with reports of Apple’s internal testing of a robotic lamp prototype that mimics human interaction.

Additionally, 2027 may finally see the debut of LLM-powered Siri, supported by custom Apple-designed AI chips developed by the same Israel-based team responsible for Apple Silicon. If these projections prove accurate, Apple’s 2027 product lineup could be one of its boldest yet, reshaping everything from personal devices to in-home AI.