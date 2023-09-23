The iPhone 15 series has hit stores, and finally, Apple fans have the phones in their hands for the first time. And there's a lot to explore, especially on the Pro models. From the new action button, USB-C connector, new A17 Pro chipset, and titanium frame, the new iPhone 15 Pro models offer many improvements over their predecessor. However, one of the updates has also become a cause of concern for some users. Some people notice temporary discolouration or colour loss on Pro models after using them without a case. While this caused a temporary panic among netizens who posted online about the concern, Apple has acknowledged the problem and offered a solution.



Some iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max buyers took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the fading issue. One said, "I would probably get the 15 pro buying an iPhone for the first time, but I am afraid of that frame like in photos I saw the discoloration is that true or just fingerprint". Another said, "Is this iPhone 15 Pro discolouration for real? Doesn't look like smudges or dirt to me".

Apple shares solution for the iPhone 15 Pro discolouration issue

Apple updated its "Cleaning Your iPhone" support page to issue a notice: "For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the colour of the outside band."

It also offered an effective solution. The support page said: "Wiping your iPhone with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth will restore the original look." This solution worked for us. Plus, using a case eliminated the problem for us. It remains to be seen if Apple opts for a different process to colour its titanium-bodied iPhones, as even if temporary, the discolouration can make the device look unattractive.