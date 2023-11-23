Apple to fix iPhone WiFi speed issue with new iOS update

In September, Apple released the new iOS 17 update, and since then, many iPhone users have reacted to its benefits and other issues. Over the months, Apple has actively worked on some of these issues that users are facing, and on November 7, it released the iOS 17.1.1 update that fixed some of them. Additionally, since the release of the iOS update, iPhone users have reported other issues, including WiFi speed. The WiFi connectivity issue did not arise due to the recent iPhone update, but many users, after updating their iPhone to iOS 17 version, reported the issue and continued with the update and subsequent fixes. And now, to fix the issue, Apple may release a new update soon. Find all that we know so far.

iPhone new iOS update to fix WiFi speed issue

According to a report by MacRumors, some users have been continuously facing issues with their WiFi connection and its speed after the release of the iOS 17 update. Now, after rolling out the 17.1.1 update, the issue has not been resolved, so Apple is reportedly testing a new update that has been internally called iOS 17.1.2.

The iOS 17.1.2 update is expected to roll out soon, which may fix iPhone WiFi issues; however, no specific date has been scheduled for the update. Experts also believe that the new iOS 17.2 will fix the primary issue reported by users and also bring new features to supported iPhones.

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming iOS 17.1.2 update; however, it is expected to roll out to the iPhone next week, and the iOS 17.2 update will be released later in December. Apple is expected to actively work to fix the issue and improve the iPhone experience for its users. We can't be sure of the next update until the official release, so we'll have to wait and see what Apple plans to do next.



