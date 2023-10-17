Apple to launch a new iPad mini and other products today; Details

Apple is widely rumored to launch a new iPad mini and other products today. While the company has not yet confirmed any details about the launch of a new tablet, it is expected to announce new iPads or its third-generation Pencil. Apple could introduce three tablets, including the 11th generation iPad and iPad Air, in addition to the iPad mini variant. Here's everything we know about Apple's upcoming release.

If leaks are to be believed, Apple could update its iPad mini with a new chip: the A16 Bionic processor. This would be a subtle but significant improvement over its current A15 Bionic chip. This update is said to help solve the "jelly scrolling" issue that has plagued some users of the current iPad mini, promising a smoother and more responsive scrolling experience.

We were also able to see a new iPad Air model. The current version, introduced almost three years ago, is currently powered by Apple's M1 chip. Apple is expected to move forward by improving this model with the M2 chip, which will offer a significant improvement in performance and performance.

The base version of the iPad, updated just a year ago, is likely to receive another round of updates. The 10th-generation iPad featured a sleek design with slim bezels, fresh color options, and an easy-to-use Touch ID side button. Although details about the chip for the upcoming 11th generation model have not been officially revealed, it is speculated that it could be aligned with the A16 chip.

This iPad model will likely be more affordable than the other two tablets if Apple releases them today. If not iPads, rumors suggest that Apple will likely announce a new Pencil, which is basically a stylus for iPads. The third-generation model could feature interchangeable magnetic tips, meeting various artistic needs, such as drawing, technical drawing, and digital painting. This represents a notable departure from the second-generation Apple Pencil, which debuted in October 2018 and included a non-magnetic tip that could be replaced.

So far, there is no clarity on whether Apple will actually announce new affordable iPads or simply update its stylus. The company has not yet given any hints about the tablet or the stylus. But you can stay tuned to India Today Tech for the latest updates.