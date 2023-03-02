Apple to launch its latest iPhone 15 series at the end of 2023; Find details

Apple will present its latest iPhone 15 series at the end of this year. While it is too early for the company to announce the launch date for next-generation iPhones, new phones are expected to be present in September of this year if we perform most of the previous launches. Apple introduced the iPhone 11, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series in September. The launch of the iPhone 12 was moved to October due to the Coronavirus pandemic since it interrupted the company's development, which resulted in the delay. 2023 iPhones are expected to be released in the usual timeline. Here is all that we know so far about the next iPhone 15 series.



The launch event is quite far away, but the leaks have given us a good idea of what to expect from the iPhone 15. It is tilting that the standard model of the iPhone 15 will obtain a function of the dynamic island, which will be a significant update since then The launch of the iPhone X. We could finally see a USB type C port in this year's iPhones, which will again be a significant change. The regular model is also inclined to present a 6.2 -inch screen slightly larger than the iPhone 14.

Apple will probably follow its new strategy to offer older flagship chips with standard models, while the high-end Pro models will use the new A17 Bionic Soc. The iPhone 15 could be fed by the A16 Bionic chip last year and the iPhone 14 series.

There are no details about the battery or fast charging. The company must still change these areas to iPhone 14 and other older phones. But it is time for Apple to begin offering support for faster load speeds, considering that Android phones can now also be loaded using a 240W charger. Realme said that his 240W charger could recharge the battery from zero to 50 per cent in approximately 4 minutes, which is a dream for iPhone users.

According to the Apple website, the iPhone 14 supports a quick charge of 20W. It remains to be seen if the company will offer at least 45 w of load support with the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Samsung also suggests only 45 w of load support, which is better than what Apple offers but less than other Android smartphone manufacturers. The worst part is that Apple and Samsung need to provide a charger in the box.

It is said that the iPhone 15 comes with a 48-megapixel camera that we have seen in the PRO Models of the iPhone 14 series. This would be an important update about the 12-megapixel sensors in existing iPhone models. But, only expect to see a telephoto lens for optical zoom or lidar in standard models because, according to reports, this will remain limited to high-end models. The standard model of the iPhone 15 series is inclined to have three cameras in the back instead of the double camera configuration we have been seeing in older regular models.

It is essential to remember that all the details mentioned above are not officially confirmed by Apple and are based on the leaks that reliable advice has so far published.