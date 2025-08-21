Apple to Open Third Retail Store in India with Apple Hebbal, Bengaluru on September 2

Apple is gearing up to expand its retail presence in India with the launch of its third official store in the country. The new outlet, named Apple Hebbal, will officially open its doors on September 2, 2025, at the Phoenix Mall of Asia on Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru.

This marks another major milestone in Apple’s retail journey in India, following the successful launches of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi. With Bengaluru often considered the country’s technology capital, the new store further solidifies Apple’s commitment to strengthening its engagement with Indian customers.

A Global Apple Experience in Bengaluru

The Apple Hebbal store will offer customers the same premium retail experience that the brand is known for worldwide. Visitors can explore the complete Apple ecosystem — from the latest iPhones and Macs to iPads, Apple Watches, and accessories — with the assistance of trained Apple Specialists. These staff members will be available to walk customers through features, customization options, and usage tips, ensuring a personalized shopping experience.

Today at Apple: Interactive Learning Sessions

A key highlight of the new store will be the ‘Today at Apple’ sessions, interactive workshops designed to help users get more out of their devices. Covering areas such as photography, video editing, music creation, art, and coding, these sessions aim to make technology accessible and engaging. Customers interested in joining can sign up online to secure their spot.

Services and Personalization

In addition to its product lineup, Apple Hebbal will provide personalization services, including free engraving on select products, allowing buyers to add a personal touch to their purchases.

For technical support, the store will feature the Genius Bar, where customers can access expert help for device troubleshooting, repairs, and software assistance directly from Apple-certified professionals.

Flexible Shopping Options

To complement its physical presence, the Bengaluru store will also integrate seamlessly with the Apple India online store. Customers purchasing devices online will have the option to choose in-store pickup at Apple Hebbal, giving them a personal handover experience. Delivery services will also remain available for added convenience.

A Growing Focus on India

Apple’s Bengaluru opening comes at a time when India has become increasingly central to the company’s global strategy. Beyond retail, Apple has been ramping up its manufacturing presence in the country, positioning India as both a key sales market and a production hub.

By adding a third store, Apple is not only expanding its retail footprint but also deepening its engagement with Indian buyers. The company is aiming to provide the same premium brand experience that customers enjoy in other major global markets, while tailoring services and programs to resonate with the Indian audience.

With Apple Hebbal, the tech giant is making a strong statement — Bengaluru is not just India’s technology hub, but also an essential part of Apple’s future growth story.