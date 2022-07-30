Apple to show ads on the App Store's Today tab

Apple plans to show ads on the App Store's Today tab and on individual app pages, according to MacRumors, 9to5Mac and AppleInsider. The two new ad placements will expand on the ads you may already see on the App Store search tab and in search results.

Ads on the Today tab will appear in the larger card format used by other content on that tab, but you'll see a small blue box with the word "Ad" inside below the app's name. In addition, ads on individual app pages will appear under a "You Might Also Like" heading that suggests apps related to the one you're viewing. Similar to App Store search, ads on app pages will be highlighted in blue to distinguish them from other recommendations. According to 9to5Mac, ad buyers will not be able to target specific apps for these ads, but the ads will be relevant to the app they are displayed on.

"Apple Search Ads provides opportunities for developers of all sizes to grow their business," Apple said in a statement to MacRumors, 9to5Mac, and AppleInsider. "Like our other advertising offerings, these new ad placements are built upon the same foundation—they will only contain content from apps' approved App Store product pages and will adhere to the same rigorous privacy standards." The company plans to start testing the new ads soon. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple began showing ads in App Store search results in 2016 and asking users' permission to enable personalized ads in September. The new ads indicate that Apple is exploring new ways to make money from the App Store and that ads could become a more critical pillar for the company as it continues to grow its services business. Unfortunately for us, though, the new ads mean we'll have to search through more annoying blue boxes.