Apple TV+ Price Jumps to $12.99 in the US, Still Just Rs 99 in India

Apple has once again raised the monthly subscription fee for its streaming service, Apple TV+, in the United States. The new price of $12.99 (around Rs 1,085) per month is already effective for new customers, while existing subscribers will see the increase once their current billing cycle renews. Apple will provide a 30-day grace period before the new rate applies, ensuring users have time to adjust.

In sharp contrast, Indian subscribers continue to enjoy Apple TV+ at just Rs 99 per month, making it one of the most affordable streaming options in the country. For Indian audiences, this means premium global content at a fraction of what American viewers are paying.

Price Journey Since 2019

When Apple TV+ launched in 2019, it was seen as a bold yet affordable competitor in the streaming market. At that time, the monthly subscription in the US was set at $4.99 (around Rs 415). Since then, the price has climbed steadily:

2022: Raised to $6.99 (Rs 580)

2023: Increased again to $9.99 (Rs 835)

2025: Now at $12.99 (Rs 1,085)

This reflects a more than threefold increase in just six years.

Interestingly, Apple has left its annual subscription unchanged at $99 (Rs 8,260). For US users, paying upfront continues to be the most cost-effective choice. Additionally, the Apple One bundles, which combine Apple TV+ with other services like Apple Music and iCloud, remain unaffected by the latest hike.

Why the Price Increase?

In a statement shared with 9to5Mac, Apple explained that the price adjustment was necessary given the platform’s growing library of original programming. Over the past few years, the company has invested heavily in big-budget dramas, comedies, and films, creating award-winning titles such as Severance and Ted Lasso. The streaming giant is clearly positioning itself as a premium, ad-free alternative to Netflix, Disney+, and other established players.

The move also mirrors broader industry trends. Both Netflix and Disney+ have increased their subscription fees multiple times over the last few years, citing content expansion and rising production costs.

India’s Advantage

The contrast in pricing between the US and India is striking. An American subscriber now pays more each month than what an Indian user spends for an entire year of Apple TV+. For Indian viewers, this affordability makes Apple TV+ one of the best-value streaming services available, giving access to the same global slate of shows and movies.

Apple’s pricing strategy suggests it views India as a critical growth market, where keeping costs low is key to attracting and retaining subscribers. Meanwhile, in developed markets like the US, Apple is betting that loyal customers will accept higher prices in exchange for prestige programming and uninterrupted viewing.

For now, Indian users can continue to binge on Apple’s premium shows at just Rs 99 a month. However, the steady price hikes in the US hint that this bargain may not last forever. If Apple follows a similar trajectory in India in the future, subscribers may eventually need to brace for increases here too.