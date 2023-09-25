Live
Apple users are at risk! Government issues warning; List of affected Apple devices
Apple users are at risk! The Indian government is warning Apple users about vulnerabilities in the WebKit browser engine that could allow attackers to take control of their devices. Users should update their devices immediately.
Apple users are at risk! According to media reports, the Indian government has issued a high-severity warning to Apple users, warning them of multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to take control of their devices.
India's Computer Emergency Response Team, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, stated that the vulnerability is in the WebKit browser engine used by Safari and other browsers. It comes on Apple products, including iPhones and watches.
In an official statement, CERT-IN said, "These vulnerabilities exist in Apple products due to certificate validation issues in the security component, an issue in the Kernel, and an error in the Webkit component. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted requests."
The list of affected Apple devices includes:
1) Apple iOS versions before 16.7 and iPadOS versions before 16.7
2) Apple macOS versions prior to 12.7
3) Apple watchOS versions before 9.6.3
4) Apple iOS versions prior to 17.0.1 and iPadOS versions before 17.0.1
5) Apple Safari versions before 16.6.1
6) Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6
7) Apple watchOS versions before 10.0.
Users who want to protect their personal data should immediately update their devices to the latest versions of watchOS, tvOS and macOS, reports the national nodal body that manages cybersecurity-related issues in various versions.
Media reports claimed that attackers could access Apple watches, TVs, iPhones and MacBooks if software weaknesses are not fixed. The necessary updates from Apple to resolve this issue are also available on the official website, cert-in.org.in.