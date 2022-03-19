Apple Watch 6 saves life of a 34-year-old Indian user

Nitish Chopra, a resident of Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, 34, felt uncomfortable, he felt low energy levels and complained of chest pain. When he told his wife Neha about how he is feeling, she immediately asked him to wear the Apple Watch 6, which he had given him last year. He then took the ECG on the Apple Watch, and the readings weren't perfect. The watch showed ECG irregularities, and they immediately headed to a nearby hospital. After having an angiography at the hospital, Neha and Nitesh were told that he had 99.9 per cent blockage in his arteries. "The doctor placed a stent in his heart and said that we were lucky that anything bad happened," told Neha.

Nitesh, who is doing well now, was recently discharged from the hospital. Touched by the Apple Watch's ability to alert about something as serious as this, Neha wrote an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook, letting him know how the Apple Watch saved her husband's life. In the email, she wrote: "We reached the hospital only because of the technology provided by you, and he is now fine and healthy." She also thanked the Apple Watch for saving her husband's life.

To her surprise, Neha received a response from Apple CEO Tim Cook. Neha shared the below email.

"Neha,

I'm so glad you sought medical attention and received the treatment you needed.

Thanks for sharing your story with us.

Be well.

Best,

Tim

Neha further said that if they did not have the Apple Watch, they would never have thought that Nitesh would have clogged arteries because he is only in his thirties. "It was the Apple Watch that actually gave an indication, as because my husband is in his early 30s, we would never have even imagined him to be suffering from blocked arteries. An elated Neha said that she now wants to buy an Apple Watch for herself."