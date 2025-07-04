Apple Watch Series 10 Sees Massive Price Drop on Vijay Sales – Now from Rs 39,990

If you’ve been eyeing the latest Apple Watch, now might be the perfect time to make your move. The Apple Watch Series 10 is currently being offered at a significantly reduced price on Vijay Sales, with combined discounts reaching up to Rs 12,410 — one of the biggest deals so far on the new smartwatch.

The 46mm Aluminium GPS model, originally priced at Rs 49,900, is now available for Rs 39,990. That’s a flat price cut of Rs 9,910, applicable to both the Rose Gold model with Light Blush Sport Band and the variant that comes with the Plus Sport Loop. Additionally, those using ICICI, SBI, or Kotak bank cards can avail an extra Rs 2,500 discount, bringing the effective cost down to Rs 37,490 — a compelling deal for a premium smartwatch.

The 42mm Aluminium GPS version has also received a price drop. Initially launched at Rs 46,900, it’s now selling at Rs 44,600, without any bank offers applied. This version, available in Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band, becomes even more affordable with the applicable bank discount, dropping the price further to Rs 42,100.

For those who prefer cellular variants, the 42mm GPS + Cellular version is now priced at Rs 54,100, down from its launch price of Rs 56,900. That’s a straight Rs 2,800 off, and it can be lowered further with eligible bank card offers.

The larger 46mm GPS + Cellular model is also discounted. Previously retailing at Rs 59,900, it's now available for Rs 57,000, marking a Rs 2,900 reduction on the Jet Black Aluminium Case with Ink Sport Loop.

However, the Titanium variants of the Apple Watch Series 10 — which come with GPS and cellular support — remain priced above Rs 80,000, with no ongoing offers at the moment.

Despite that, the Aluminium models offer a great balance between features and affordability, making them a smart buy for those seeking a high-performance smartwatch without crossing the Rs 50,000 threshold.

In terms of specifications, the Apple Watch Series 10 is available in 42mm and 46mm case sizes. It features an Always-On Retina OLED display that offers up to 2000 nits brightness, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright daylight. Under the hood, it runs on Apple’s powerful S10 SiP with a 64-bit dual-core processor and operates on WatchOS 11.

Health and fitness tracking remains robust with Series 10, offering features like ECG, Blood Oxygen monitoring, cycle tracking with ovulation estimates, and various sports modes. Apple claims up to 18 hours of battery life on regular use and up to 36 hours in low-power mode.

For users in India considering a feature-rich and stylish smartwatch, the ongoing deals on the Apple Watch Series 10, especially on Vijay Sales, make it a worthy option to explore.



