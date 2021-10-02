Apple Watch Series 7 Rumoured to Release in Mid-October

Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at Apple's September special event alongside the iPhone 13 lineup and new iPad models. However, unlike its siblings, the Apple Watch Series 7 is not available to customers and there is no word from Apple on when it will be. According to Jon Prosser, the next-gen Apple Watch is expected to hit stores in October.



Prosser shared a report Tuesday based on"multiple sources familiar with the release"telling him that the Apple Watch Series 7 will launch to customers in mid-October. The Apple blogger also said that pre-orders could start "early in next week."

Based on various sources familiar with the launch, we heard that pre-orders could go in next week, with shipping going in mid-October. Apple has started informing the press that it expects "more information in the coming weeks" regarding the review units, but from what I understand, they have not yet been given an exact date for pre-orders or launch.

During the September keynote, Apple did not say exactly when the Apple Watch Series 7 will hit stores. Instead, the company has said it will be available "later this fall" and "by the end of the year," as seen on the Apple website. As fall ends on December 21, it is almost impossible to predict when Series 7 will officially launch.

Interestingly, Apple partner Hermès appears to corroborate the Prosser leak. The company, which will once again offer its own custom Apple Watch models, told a customer that pre-orders for the Series 7 will begin on October 8, 2021. It is unclear if this is a legitimate answer, but it does match the schedule reported by Prosser.





The Apple Watch Series 7 features a revamped design and larger screen on both models, but it doesn't feature a new processor or health sensors. There is a mystery surrounding this year's Apple Watch, as many rumours suggested that it had a new flat design that ultimately did not happen.



