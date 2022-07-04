Apple Watch Series 8 might detect if you have a fever

Apple's upcoming Watch, 8 smartwatch series, will reportedly be able to tell if a wearer has a fever. According to top Apple analyst and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the latest Watch Series 8 and rumoured "rugged smartwatch for extreme sports athletes" will get a body temperature sensor to monitor spikes in body temperature. The report highlights that the readings may be inaccurate, but Apple's smartwatch could encourage users to talk to a doctor or use a thermometer if it detects an unusual spike.



The report also highlights that the body temperature sensor may not be included in the 2022 Apple Watch SE, an affordable version of Apple's premium smartwatches. Regarding processing power, it is reported that the latest models will get a new proprietary chipset, dubbed the S8. However, it might not be substantially different from the S7, which is included in the Watch 7 series. This means that the S8 will be similar to the S6 chipset, as its successor brings minor tweaks in processing power. Gurman notes, "Apple Watch is expected to retain the same general processing performance for the third year in a row — something that's never happened before either".

It's mainly because Apple has been funnelling resources into developing proprietary processors for its Mac lineup. Along with the global shortage of chipsets, Apple is investing in Mac chipsets like the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Ultra, and the new M2, so the Apple Watch series is getting minor updates. Soon, we could see the launch of M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra and M3.

It could also indicate that the Apple Watch 8 series will retain a similar design. However, rumours speculate that the smartwatch will come with a flat edge design, similar to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup. Currently, Apple Watch models come with a square-shaped sphere with curved edges.

Gurman also highlights the development of new AirPods Pro models. The latest report from him adds that this year's AirPods Pro are unlikely to get heart rate monitoring. His old report from June 2021 claimed the possibility of the heart rate sensor, but he later retracted his prediction from it in January this year. He affirmed the potential of the role again in April.