Apple WWDC 2023 Event on June 5; What to expect

It is that time of year. Apple, the Cupertino tech giant, has announced that its WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2023 event will kick off on June 5. The virtual event will start on June 5 and last until June 9. It is also said that, like the previous year, there will also be an in-person experience at Apple Park.



Sharing details about WWDC 2023, Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said the 2023 conference will be the "biggest and most exciting" event ever. "WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can't wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!" Prescott said.

Apple WWDC 2023 event: What to expect

Generally, Apple announces its next version of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS, and this year will be the same. In addition, Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 with many new features and improvements.

This year's WWDC is expected to be more unique, as the company also highlights. Now, that's because the tech giant is also expected to introduce its popular augmented or virtual reality headset, which has been the subject of leaks and rumours in recent years. Apple's virtual reality headset is expected to be the show's star this year.

Furthermore, some reports suggest that, at the event, the company will introduce new Mac hardware. For quite some time now, Apple has been teasing its Silicon Mac Pro, and the hardware announcement may happen at this year's WWDC event. In addition, some rumours suggest that the tech giant might consider announcing the 15-inch MacBook Air. This is possible as the company tech giant introduced the 13-inch MacBook Air during the last year's event.