Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Rumoured for 2026: Dual Screens, Touch ID, and Titanium Build

Apple’s recently launched iPhone 17 lineup may have only just hit the market, but all eyes are already shifting toward the company’s next big move—its first foldable smartphone. According to multiple industry reports and leaks, Apple is preparing to introduce the iPhone Fold in 2026, marking a major design leap for the iconic device. If rumours prove accurate, the new model will combine cutting-edge hardware with a fresh user experience that could redefine the iPhone lineup.

Two Displays, Two Experiences

The iPhone Fold is expected to come with dual screens: a 7.8-inch foldable inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. This design would make the device versatile, offering users a tablet-like experience when unfolded and a more compact smartphone form when folded. For reference, the inner screen size is close to Apple’s earlier iPad Mini, while the outer display recalls the much-loved iPhone Mini—bringing the best of both worlds in one device.

A Crease-Free Folding Mechanism

One of the biggest challenges with foldable smartphones today is the crease that develops along the hinge. Apple is reportedly addressing this issue by working on a “crease-free” foldable display. The phone is said to measure around 9–9.5mm thick when folded and an impressive 4.5–4.8mm when opened flat—making it even slimmer than the recently introduced iPhone Air. This innovation could set the iPhone Fold apart from rivals and strengthen Apple’s reputation for design excellence.

Four-Lens Camera System

Apple has long focused on photography as a key selling point, and the foldable iPhone is expected to raise the bar again. Leaks suggest a quad-camera setup featuring two 48MP rear cameras, along with two front-facing lenses—one accessible in folded mode and another when the device is unfolded. While details of the second rear lens remain unclear—whether it will be an Ultra-Wide or Telephoto lens—the device is expected to support advanced photography features, including the “Centre Stage” functionality recently introduced with the iPhone 17 series.

The Return of Touch ID

In a move that could surprise many, Apple may reintroduce Touch ID with the foldable iPhone. Instead of relying solely on Face ID, the new model is rumoured to feature a fingerprint sensor integrated into the side button, similar to the iPad Air. Analysts believe this decision stems from practical considerations, as enabling Face ID on both the inner and outer screens could complicate design and performance.

Titanium for Strength and Style

Durability will be crucial for Apple’s foldable entry, and reports indicate that the company plans to use titanium for the hinge and body casing. Titanium’s strength and lightweight properties could give the iPhone Fold a premium edge while ensuring long-lasting performance.

Apple’s Foldable Future

The iPhone Fold is shaping up to be Apple’s boldest step yet into the foldable smartphone market. While hardware leaks paint an exciting picture, the true test will be how Apple adapts iOS for multitasking and larger-screen workflows. If successful, the 2026 launch of the iPhone Fold could signal not just a new chapter for Apple, but also a turning point for the foldable smartphone industry as a whole.