Apple’s Next iPad Pro May Get M5 Chipset and Dual Front Cameras This Year

Apple is gearing up to launch its next-generation iPad Pro later this year, and if reports are accurate, it could bring some significant upgrades. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPad Pro may be powered by Apple’s advanced M5 chipset, promising a big jump in performance and energy efficiency over its predecessor.

One of the most talked-about changes is the addition of dual front-facing cameras. The new design would feature two selfie cameras — one for landscape orientation and another for portrait mode. This tweak addresses a long-standing complaint from iPad users who found the current camera placement awkward for video calls and selfies when holding the tablet vertically. With the new arrangement, FaceTime calls, selfies, and Face ID unlocking should work seamlessly, no matter how the device is positioned.

Rumours suggest the iPad Pro will also flaunt a sleeker design with an AMOLED display surrounded by ultra-thin bezels, giving it a more modern look and sharper visuals.

If the leaked timeline holds true, the upgraded iPad Pro could debut in September or October 2025, staying in line with Apple’s typical 18-month refresh cycle. Reports indicate that mass production is already underway, hinting that Apple is confident about sticking to its release schedule.

The combination of the powerful M5 chip, an improved camera system, and a fresh design underlines Apple’s aim to position the iPad Pro as a serious laptop alternative. These anticipated enhancements could make the new iPad Pro even more appealing to creative professionals, students, and anyone looking for a high-performance tablet.

As always, Apple has yet to officially confirm these details, but if the rumours are accurate, the next iPad Pro might be one of the company’s most exciting tablet upgrades yet.