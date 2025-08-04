Apple’s Secret AI Team ‘AKI’ Gears Up to Reinvent Search Ahead of iPhone 17 Pro Launch

Apple is reportedly stepping up its artificial intelligence efforts in a major way, with a new internal initiative focused on building a ChatGPT-like AI tool, designed to reshape how users interact with search on their devices. This development comes as the tech giant prepares for the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 17 Pro.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has quietly assembled a new AI division named “Answers, Knowledge, and Information” — abbreviated as AKI. The group is being led by Robby Walker, a veteran of the Siri team, and reports directly to Apple’s AI head, John Giannandrea. Their mission is to create a streamlined chatbot experience that allows users to access vast amounts of knowledge quickly and naturally — essentially a rival to ChatGPT, but built entirely in-house.

This marks a notable shift in Apple’s AI strategy. Although the company had previously integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Siri through a strategic partnership, the formation of AKI indicates Apple is now prioritizing native solutions over third-party collaborations.

Interestingly, this pivot comes despite past statements from top Apple executives who had expressed skepticism about the need for chatbot-based AI. However, with growing competition and rapid advances in the field, Apple appears to be rethinking its stance. The new direction also comes in response to criticism that its Apple Intelligence suite — which includes features like Genmoji, Notification Summaries, and writing assistance — has not lived up to user expectations. Delays in rolling out a comprehensive Siri upgrade have only added to user frustration.

The AKI team's core focus is reportedly to deliver a next-gen search experience — one that mimics the conversational and contextual capabilities seen in tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity AI. Apple had earlier explored partnerships with various AI-driven search companies but seems to have now chosen to build its own path forward.

In another key development, Apple is testing its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro under real-world conditions. Reports suggest the device has been seen in San Francisco, cleverly disguised in a protective case to hide its final design. This indicates that the hardware development is on schedule as Apple prepares for a major product cycle.

However, the road to AI leadership hasn’t been entirely smooth for Apple. In recent weeks, the company has seen the departure of several AI researchers, with Meta reportedly poaching four experts in just a month. These exits raise questions about morale and internal dynamics, especially within Apple’s foundation models team — the unit responsible for training its generative AI and large language models.

Despite these setbacks, Apple’s renewed AI push could fill crucial gaps in its existing ecosystem and offer users a more intelligent, intuitive experience. If AKI’s efforts succeed, it could mark a significant transformation in how search and voice interaction work across Apple’s platforms — setting the stage for a more competitive future in AI-powered tech.