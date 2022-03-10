Apple's Studio Display should work with Windows, including webcam

Apple's site says its new 27-inch 5K Studio display is compatible with a wide range of Macs (and some iPads), but the company has also told The Verge that it should also work fine when connected to a PC with Windows. There are some caveats, of course, but if your PC can send it, Studio Display should act like any regular monitor with a built-in webcam and speakers.

The Windows compatibility of the webcam has been a bit of a question mark; Apple's website states "Studio Display camera features and firmware updates require connection to a Mac." While the language is unclear, Apple spokesman Alex Bender told The Verge that the Studio Display's built-in 12-megapixel camera should work as a regular USB webcam when using a PC.

However, he confirmed that features like Center Stage would not be available. That's the case for other macOS-specific features like Spatial Audio or "Hey Siri" functionality, even though the monitor has an iPhone chip built into it. It seems possible that you could AirPlay music or invoke Siri when the Studio Display is connected to a Windows computer (as you might if you had a HomePod next to your PC), Apple suggested that such functionality is limited to the Mac.

Apple also notes that monitor resolution will depend on your machine: not all computers can output a 5K 60Hz signal over Thunderbolt or USB-C (that was the case with the LG Ultrafine 5K, too).

At this point, it's worth noting that the Studio Display probably isn't a great buy if you only have a Windows computer; if you're looking for a monitor with speakers and a webcam, there are much less expensive options out there, and a lot of people would probably go for a higher refresh rate panel over an extra K resolution. But hey, if you really like Apple's design Whether you're a 5K fiend or switching between a Mac and a PC (which seems like the most probable scenario), it sounds like you'll be fantastic with the Studio Display. But maybe keep an eye out for our following review to see if the new monitor is worth its $1,600 asking price (which thankfully includes a stand, however basic).



