Apple's website is facing a partial outage

On Wednesday night, Apple's website began to experience intermittent outages. Notably, images failed to load, and instead, the website displayed plain text and simple hyperlinks to product pages.





Occasionally, the website would return a 403 error, informing the user that they "didn't have permission to access this resource." Apple's services page currently returns a 404 error.



Many individual product pages seem to be working, and Apple's support site is still working. However, specific product pages, such as Apple's Mac store page, are not fully functional. Apple's system status page does not show any other Apple services as unavailable, suggesting that the outage may be limited to the website alone.

Apple has yet to clarify what is causing the error on its site. This comes nearly a week after Apple Store servers were down in some places, just after the beginning of iPhone 14 pre-orders. At the time, customers could not complete the checkout or trade-in process.



