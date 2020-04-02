Arogya Setu: Complete Details Of This Corona Tracking Mobile Application

Arogya Setu… This mobile application is now the talk of the town. Our Government of India has developed an Arogya Setu mobile application in order to stay connected with people and also track down the details of the Corona affected persons.

Arogya Setu mobile application is available both on iOS and Android smartphones.

Here are the links of the Arogya Setu mobile application… Click and download this COVID-19 tracking application.

For All The iOS Users:





For All The Android Users:









Through these links, one can download this app and help the Government to track the Corona patients…

Here is the step-by-step process of the registration process… Have a look!









After downloading the app, the first page asks us to select the language which we are comfortable from the list. Then you need to click the 'Next' tab to proceed further.





Next click on the 'Register Now' tab to continue…





Next, you need to click on the 'I Agree' tab after reading the terms of service agreement clearly. After that, a pop-up message will be displayed asking us to permit for allowing to access device location.







Thereafter, you need to enter the mobile number in the displayed box. Then enter the OTP sent to your mobile and click on the submit tab.





Now, you need to enter your personal details like Name, Age, Profession, and list of countries traveled in the last 30 days. After entering the details, click on the 'Submit' button.





That's it! You are done… The first page is displayed where the helpline centre numbers along with tweets of the Health Ministry and other details as well.



These are the complete details of this Arogya Setu application…

We request all the citizens of India holding smartphones to download this mobile application and help the Government. Please stay safe and stay locked down in your home to rule out Corona.

