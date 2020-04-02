Aarogya Setu: Here Is The Official Coronavirus Tracking App By Government Of India

Aarogya Setu: After many trials, the Government of India finally launched the official mobile application on Covid-19 disease. This app is named as 'Aarogya Setu' which is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. This application is made with both public and private partnerships under the guidance of NIC.

Coronavirus is slowly showing off its prowess in India as well. All the people should strictly follow the lockdown rules to prevent themselves from this pandemic virus.

This app tracks your location and helps you see whether any person is infected with Corona in your area through the Bluetooth. This way the Government will also know the details of the people who came in contact with Corona positive patient.



Giving utmost security to your private details in the mobile, this app strictly doesn't share your data with any third-party. Only the Government of India will be able to track your details. Even your mobile number and name will also be not visible to the public.

Along with the chatbot which helps users to get to know more about the symptoms of this Coronavirus, Arogya Setu also gives answers to a few frequently asked questions. This app is also in-built with all the helpline numbers of all the states in case of any emergency.

One can also see the tweets posted by the Health Ministry of India. Every smartphone user should fill the registration process after downloading the app in your mobiles along with giving your mobile number.

Be it risks, preventive measures or any live news about Corona, everything will be updated in the app and this app will work in 11 Indian languages to make people better understand the virus.

Both iOS and Android play stores will be soon updated with this 'Arogya Setu' app.



