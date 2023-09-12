ASUS launches new lineup of PCs starting Rs 37,990 in India

New Delhi: Taiwanese tech major ASUS on Tuesday launched the latest lineup of PCs or desktops starting at Rs 37,990 in India.

The new range of desktops includes -- ASUS S500SE, ASUS S501ME, the gaming-focused ROG DT G22, and AIO M3402.

The new ROG DT 22 starts at Rs 1,99,990, consumer desktops ASUS S500SE & S501ME start at Rs 41,990 and Rs 37,990, respectively, and the M3402 starts at Rs 49,990. The new lineup is now available to purchase from the company's official website or online and offline stores.

"Our focus on strengthening the AIO and desktop lineup exemplifies Asus’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experiences. We aim to redefine what's possible by providing users with powerful, immersive, and seamless computing solutions that empower them to achieve more than ever before," Arnold Su, Vice President - PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the ROG DT G22 is a gaming and content creation powerhouse, featuring up to the Intel Core i7-13700F processor with 30M Cache. It is a compact device that fits perfectly on even the smallest desks.

The device features 16GB RAM that can be expanded up to 32GB paired with a GeForce RTX 4070 graphic card.

Moreover, the ASUS S500SE and S501ME come equipped with a 13th Gen CPU that can handle even the most demanding workloads, and it has up to 64GB of RAM for lag-free multitasking.

In addition, the AIO M3402 has a fresh minimalist design that features a 23.8-inch NanoEdge Full HD IPS wide view panel with a black colour scheme.

It comes equipped with an up to AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, which provides efficient yet swift performance.

The integrated AMD Radeon graphics are perfect for everyday tasks and light gaming. The 8GB RAM and 512GB storage provide plenty of processing power and space for all your needs, the company said.