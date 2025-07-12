Avail GM Products at a Special Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale from 12th to 14th July

This Prime Day, GM Modular brings together style, innovation, and utility with exciting offers on its most advanced lifestyle and tech solutions. Whether you're planning a tech upgrade, improving your home environment, or preparing for international travel, these deals promise unbeatable value. Available exclusively on Amazon from 12th to 14th July, these offers are designed for those who demand performance without compromising on design. 1. GM Cuba 3341 Extension Board with USB Port (Type A & C) Prime Day Price: ₹549









The GM Cuba 3341 Extension Board is the perfect blend of safety, utility, and style—now available at an unmissable price. Equipped with three international sockets and two USB ports (Type A & C), it allows you to power up to five devices at once without any hassle. Ideal for work-from-home setups, entertainment units, or bedside charging stations, this board ensures seamless connectivity. Built-in surge protection shields your gadgets from voltage spikes, while the fireproof body withstands up to 750°C for maximum safety. A convenient master switch gives you total control at a single click, making it a smart and reliable addition to any modern space.

2. GM G+ 70W Travelease Pro International Travel Adapter Prime Day Price: ₹3299









If you're a frequent traveler, the GM G+ Travelease Pro Adapter is a must-have in your bag. Designed to support plug types across 150+ countries, it ensures you stay powered up whether you're in Tokyo, New York, or Paris. Its cutting-edge GaN technology enables faster and more efficient charging for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. What sets it apart is its real-time digital display, showing voltage, ampere, and wattage for total transparency during charging. The 75mm retractable cable eliminates messy cords, while its intuitive slide-switch design allows you to switch plug types smoothly. All packed into a compact, travel-friendly build, it’s your ultimate charging companion abroad.

3. GM Aero 360 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Prime Day Price: ₹3499









Elevate your home interiors with the sleek and efficient GM Aero 360 Ceiling Fan, crafted for superior performance and visual appeal. Its powerful BLDC motor, built with high-grade copper, ensures consistent and energy-efficient airflow. The aerodynamically designed blades offer high-speed air delivery across the room, while the closed-type double ball bearing mechanism ensures a smooth and silent operation over years of use. A built-in safety screw prevents detachment from the ceiling, enhancing security. The high-gloss white gold finish adds a luxurious touch, while the LED remote control makes adjusting speed and modes effortless. Perfect for living rooms and premium interiors, this fan is where form meets function.

4. GM G+ 45W All-in-One Travel Adapter with Type-C Retractable Cable Prime Day Price: ₹1399





The GM G+ 45W All-in-One Travel Adapter is a powerful solution for today’s fast-paced lifestyles. Featuring advanced GaN technology, it delivers superfast charging for laptops, tablets, and smartphones—all from a compact form factor. With dual USB-C ports, it lets you charge two devices simultaneously, making multitasking on-the-go easier than ever. The standout feature is its built-in 70cm retractable Type-C cable that extends smoothly and coils back neatly, keeping your bag clutter-free. Designed with a focus on safety, it comes with multiple layers of protection including overcurrent, overvoltage, and short-circuit safeguards. Sleek, pocket-sized, and efficient, it's an essential travel gadget for digital nomads.

5. GM G+ Over-the-Ear Headphones Prime Day Price: ₹1699





Immerse yourself in a rich audio experience with the GM G+ Over-the-Ear Headphones, offering a combination of deep bass, comfort, and multi-functionality. Equipped with 40mm drivers, these headphones deliver pure, immersive sound, while the ultra-low 45ms latency makes them perfect for gaming, movies, and real-time calls. With four playback modes including FM, SD card, AUX, and Bluetooth, they’re as versatile as they are stylish. The dual pairing feature allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously, making multitasking smoother. Backed by Bluetooth 5.3 and offering an impressive 55 hours of playtime, these headphones are built for all-day use—whether you’re working, traveling, or relaxing.