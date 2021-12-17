Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Teases Spider-Man: No Way Home Partnership

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced an upcoming partnership with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But Krafton hasn't disclosed when the partnership will begin or what rewards players will receive as part of the collaboration. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 16 and stars Tom Holland in the title role for the third time. The latest partnership that Battlegrounds Mobile India announced was with Riot Games' Arcane series, based on League of Legends, which launched with BGMI update 1.7.

Through an Instagram post, Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India, teased that it will soon be partnering with Spider-Man: No Way Home (review). The post reads "Watch out! Something BIG is on its way to the Battlegrounds!" Krafton hasn't shared what the crossover with the new Spider-Man movie will entail, but it's speculated that players may get the Spider-Man costume, new cosmetics, and a limited-period game mode. Additionally, there may also be some special rewards based on the crossover between the Battle Royale game and the Marvel superhero movie.

The last TV show/game association that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) had was with League of Legends or Arcane. The crossover was part of update 1.7, the update brought Mirror World mode to the Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps. Players will be able to enter Mirror World mode through the Wind Wall portal on the ground and could play as one of four League of Legends characters and Arcane: Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi.



Players also received certain special rewards as part of the crossover between BGMI and League of Legends. In addition, Krafton also announced a partnership with Liverpool FC. Through this, players were able to participate in the You Will Never Walk Alone event which rewarded them with a parachute, backpack and a Liverpool FC branded jersey.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

India Release Date: 16 December 2021

Language: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero

Certificate: 13+

Director: Jon Watts

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

Music: Michael Giacchino