Best Budget-Friendly QLED Smart TVs Under Rs 35000

If you want to upgrade your home entertainment system without breaking the bank, QLED TVs offer a great balance between premium picture quality and affordability. Under ₹35,000, you can find some excellent Smart QLED TVs that deliver vibrant colours, sharp details, and a range of smart features. Whether you're into movies, gaming, or binge-watching your favourite shows, these TVs provide an immersive viewing experience at a price that’s hard to beat. Here’s our curated list of the Top Smart QLED TVs Under ₹35,000 that combine value with performance.

1. TCL 50T6G 50 inch UHD Smart QLED TV





Price: Rs 33,999



TCL’s 50T6G Smart QLED TV is an exceptional option for those looking for high-quality visuals at an affordable price. With a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD display, this TV delivers vibrant colours and sharp details, making it perfect for movie lovers and binge-watchers. The QLED technology enhances colour accuracy, while the built-in smart features provide easy access to streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and more. Its sleek and minimalistic design also allows it to fit seamlessly into any living space.

2. Blaupunkt 55QD7020 55 inch UHD Smart QLED TV





Price: Rs 34,999



The Blaupunkt 55QD7020 is a powerhouse for visual and audio performance. This 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV offers a stunning viewing experience with HDR10+ support, bringing out the best colour and contrast. What sets it apart is the CyberSound Gen 2.0 surround sound technology, which ensures that the audio matches the visual quality, providing a truly immersive experience. With its large screen and smart capabilities, including Google Assistant and Chromecast, this TV is ideal for those who want a cinematic experience at home.

3. Hisense 50A7H 50 inch UHD Smart LED TV









Price: Rs 28,999

The Hisense 50A7H is a great value-for-money option, offering a rich set of features for its price. This 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV boasts Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, ensuring high-quality picture performance with deep blacks and vibrant colours. It also comes equipped with smart TV features, including built-in WiFi, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and access to popular streaming apps. The Hisense 50A7H is a solid choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment system without stretching their budget.

4. Acer I Series AR55AR2851UDFL 55-inch UHD Smart LED TV





Price: Rs 35,999 (Available under Rs 35,000 during sales)



Acer’s I Series AR55AR2851UDFL is designed for those who want a big screen experience on a budget. This 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio, delivering both impressive visuals and sound quality. Its smart TV functionalities, powered by Google TV, include easy access to a wide range of apps and content. The TV’s large screen and sharp resolution make it ideal for movie nights and gaming sessions, while its competitive pricing makes it accessible to many.

5. Vu 50GloLED 50 inch UHD Smart LED TV





Price: Rs 32,999



The Vu 50GloLED is a feature-packed smart TV that offers a brilliant 4K Ultra HD display with vibrant colours and excellent brightness levels. This 50-inch TV is equipped with smart features like built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, making it easy to control and navigate through various apps and settings. The GloLED technology enhances picture quality, providing a more immersive viewing experience, especially in darker scenes. With its affordable price point and robust performance, the Vu 50GloLED is a strong contender in the sub₹35,000 category.





These Top Smart QLED TVs Under ₹35,000 offer an excellent mix of quality, performance, and value. They’re perfect for anyone looking to enjoy high-definition entertainment, whether it's movies, sports, or gaming. With features like Dolby Vision, HDR support, smart connectivity, and immersive sound, these TVs ensure that you don’t have to compromise on your viewing experience, even on a budget. Upgrade your home entertainment setup with one of these fantastic options and enjoy a cinematic experience right in your living room!

