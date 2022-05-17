Best TVs you can buy in May 2022

Whether you are trying to select between 8K and 4K or answer the OLED vs. QLED question, choose between Samsung, LG, Sony, and Toshiba, or find the most budget-friendly premium TV model, no need to look any further. We have found the most suitable options for you.



But remember, chasing after the most expensive model doesn't always guarantee a best-in-class TV-viewing experience. In fact, the ideal way to assess a TV is to monitor its superb image quality, rich sound, and modernistic features. And, if during this entire TV buying process one can save a few bucks, then why not?

To make the job easy, we've curated a list here that will guide you through the technical jargon and explain what these televisions can actually bring to the table. So, without further ado, let's dive right into it:

TCL Mini C825 LED TV

The new TCL C825 is an all-rounder, be it immersive TV viewing, superior gaming, or seamless interaction with friends, colleagues, and family, this TV model can do it all. Combined with Full Array Local Dimming Technology, C825 offers more contrast, and accurate colour, making dark darker and white whiter. It is integrated with Dolby Vision HDR, which enhances the entire TV experience. It also casts ultra-vivid pictures that bring even the most basic entertainment content to life.

Moreover, the TCL C825 also has Dolby Vision IQ, which leverages the TV's full intelligence and delivers perfect audiovisual at any given point. In addition, with Dolby Atmos, listeners will be enveloped in brilliant audio, giving them an incredibly realistic experience.

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV

The Samsung QN90A is a fantastic TV that illustrates one doesn't need OLED to have a terrific picture. This TV model has flawless brightness levels and a remarkably impressive white colour reproduction. Add in a stunning design, an outstanding smart TV platform, and a slew of gaming-friendly features, and you have the best TV on the market right in the form of the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV.

LG G2 OLED TV

The latest LG's Gallery series edition is the new king of OLED TVs. A cutting-edge amalgamation of smart, sophisticated, and elegant design, LG G2 is undoubtedly attractive, with promises of noteworthy performance and ideal audiovisual output. The TV also boasts excellent audio, smart functionality, and great networking features.

Toshiba C350 Fire TV (2021 model)

The Toshiba C350 Fire TV is the newest addition to Amazon's modest family of smart TVs for 2021, offering premium features and performance at an exceptionally affordable price. Toshiba C350 is one of the smartest TVs on the market. It's a fantastic example of the Fire TV design, combining 4K picture quality, surprisingly low lag times, and Amazon's great Fire TV smart features. This includes Alexa voice control, a sizable app store, and an interface that places Amazon's Prime Video service front and centre.

Sony Bravia XR A80J

The Sony Bravia XR A80J is filled with futuristic features, including HDR, 120 Hz refresh rate, ATSC 3.0 tuner, Google TV streaming, Sony's exclusive Bravia Core service, and Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology. Sure, not everyone will need everything here, but having the options to choose from is indeed wonderful.