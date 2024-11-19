Beware of WhatsApp Wedding Scams: How to Protect Your Bank Account

As India prepares for a wedding season that promises to break records, with 3.5 million marriages reportedly taking place in November and mid-December 2024, one new threat has emerged—the WhatsApp wedding scams. Thieves are sending out fake digital invites to unsuspecting recipients, transforming wedding celebrations into a vantage for theft.

The Scam Unveiled

Fake wedding invites come in the form of APK files dressed as authentic invitations to weddings. When people download and open these files, they unknowingly install malicious applications to their phones that permit fraudsters with full access to all sensitive phone data, including OTPs, banking app details, contacts, and messages, making them susceptible to financial fraud.

These are not wedding scams alone. Scammers use similar ploys of fake lottery wins or loan offers to scam users into downloading malicious files.

Warnings from Authority

Himachal Pradesh Police have issued a stern warning regarding the scam. According to them, users should never download files from unverified sources, especially APK files. They also remind users to activate two-factor authentication and update their devices with security patches.

How to Stay Safe

1. Analyze File Types: Real wedding invitations are typically sent in PDF or video formats, not APK file types. Open it only if it fits that description.

2. Be Wary of Unknown Numbers: Never open an invitation via an unknown number. Confirm its authenticity before responding.

3. Turn Off the Installations from Unknown Sources Feature: Always switch this feature off on an Android phone as this may lead to unwanted app installations.

4. Keep Your Device Updated: Your phone is just one way a criminal can steal your sensitive information. Update your phone regularly so it has the latest security measures.

As weddings become digital, you must remain vigilant against such cyber-scams. Using these safety tips, you can enjoy the celebrations without falling into the hands of fraudsters. Verify before you download and share this awareness to protect others.



