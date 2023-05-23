BGMI is unbanned in India, you still can't play; know why

Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, is finally back on app stores, almost ten months after it was banned in the country. Developer Krafton announced on Friday that the game would be back and soon available for download on both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. While the game is not yet available for iOS devices, Android users will be able to download the app via the official BGMI website and click the Play button to be redirected to the download page. Notably, the game still needs to be visible on the app store, and even after downloading it from the website link, the game fails to launch, and players cannot play the game. Many gamers pointed out the problem with the Android version of the game, after which the company released an official statement.

An official statement from KRAFTON says, "Currently, the closed test track for BGMI is updated. Those who opted for a public test for the game before its launch are expected to get a message which takes them to play store for downloading the game. However, the link wont work and the game cannot be downloaded as the servers have been shut. We also understand that some other users who had not opted for the closed test are also getting this message. This is a technical error and we are working on resolving it."

According to Krafton's statement, the company updated the closed test track for BGMI, and players who opted for the game's public test before its release can now download the game from the Google Play Store. However, the servers have been shut down, preventing some users from downloading the game. The company is working to fix it.