Blaupunkt BTW300 TWS Earbuds – Premium sound at reasonable price

German audio and electronics brand Blaupunkt launched the BTW300 TWS Earbuds in India. The earphones boast environment noise-cancellation (ENC) technology and fast charging. The affordable price place them in the budget friendly segment compared to other brands in the same area. Let's find what they offer.

What's in the Box?

Blaupunkt BTW300 earbuds were securely packed in a two-layered box. It had BTW300 earbuds, a charging case, a type-C charging cable, two extra pairs of ear tips, a user manual, and a warranty card.

Specifications

40 Hours Playtime

ENC technology

Turbovolt Fast Charging

15 Min Charge= 60 Min Playtime

IPX5 Sweat Resistant

Bluetooth- 5.3

Ergonomic Lightweight Design

Low Latency

Goggle/ Siri Voice Assistant

Design

The charging case looks very attractive with a Blaupunkt logo on the top, and a USB-C port at the bottom for charging. The charging case closes finely because of the magnets; the buds weight is light and comfortable to wear. It is available in three colours Blue, Black and White. We got the colour black, with metallic stems which is attractive; though I feel White would have been even better.





The earbuds and case design match efficiently, and you can easily keep and take out the earbuds inside the case. The earbuds are ergonomically friendly, lightweight, and comfortable fit, along with IPX5 Sweat resistant. The Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) feature gives you a better experience of the sound.

Battery and Charging

Powered by 'TurboVolt' fast charging, Blaupunkt promises 40 hours of total playback on a single charge of 15 minutes. The battery backup was good, and we got close to what was claimed. We are satisfied with the call quality too. When you put the earbuds in the charging case, the blue LED of the charging case and the red LED of the earbuds get turned ON which shows how much power is left.

When you connect the type-C charging cable to the charging case, the red LED indicator keeps blinking; this shows that the charging case is getting charged. Once the charging case gets wholly charged, the red LED indicator stops blinking, and you can remove it from the charging.

Calls and Connectivity

The BTW300 TWS Earbuds come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that enrich the call and music experience. In addition, its latest Bluetooth 5.3, Google/ Siri Voice Assistant enables you to connect these earbuds with Bluetooth-enabled iOS and Android devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc. It offers a Wireless working range of around 10m. I could pair them in one go, and auto-reconnect was also glitch-free. Once you wear the earbud, you hear "Bluetooth connected". The earbuds have good touch controls. The power saving feature is very helpful thst shut down the earbuds automatically after 3 minutes when they are not paired with your device.

Availability and Price

The wireless earphones from Blaupunkt are available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Amazon India for Rs 1,799. They come with one year warranty.

Verdict

Even after using it for a long time, I didn't find any discomfort in the ears, they are perfect for daily use.





