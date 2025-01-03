Blinkit Launches 10-Minute Ambulance Service; Starts with Gurugram

Blinkit, a leading quick-commerce platform, has expanded its services beyond groceries and essentials by launching an ambulance service. The new feature promises a response time of just 10 minutes from booking, ensuring immediate assistance during medical emergencies. Presently available in Gurugram, this service is expected to roll out across other cities in the future.

A Lifesaving Initiative

On January 2, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the ambulance service marks a significant step in addressing emergency medical needs. According to Dhindsa, this initiative aims to provide affordable, reliable, prompt emergency assistance. Blinkit has clarified that it does not intend to profit from the service.

The ambulances have essential lifesaving tools like oxygen cylinders, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), stretchers, suction machines, monitors and emergency medicines. Each vehicle is staffed with a trained paramedic, an assistant, and a driver to ensure comprehensive medical support.

“Our goal is to create a dependable and affordable service that can respond swiftly during emergencies,” Dhindsa stated in his announcement.

How the Service Works

Initially launched in Gurugram, the ambulance service is currently in its testing phase. Users in this region can book ambulances directly through the Blinkit app. Here’s how it works:

Open the Blinkit app. Locate the ambulance icon next to the “Print” option on the app. Click the icon and enter the address for the ambulance to arrive. Confirm your booking.

Once the service is confirmed, users will receive details of the ambulance and the medical assistance available onboard. The process is as seamless as ordering groceries or other services from Blinkit.

Future Expansion

While the service began with Gurugram, Dhindsa has shared that Blinkit plans to expand the feature to other cities in phases. This phased rollout will allow the company to refine operations and ensure a high standard of service.

A New Era of Quick Medical Assistance

Blinkit’s 10-minute ambulance service is a testament to the growing role of technology in healthcare. By integrating emergency services into its app, Blinkit sets a new benchmark for accessibility and responsiveness in medical emergencies. As the service expands, it has the potential to save countless lives by minimising the critical time gap in emergency care.