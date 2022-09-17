Blinkit users in Delhi and Mumbai can buy iPhone 14 series in minutes

If you cannot get the new iPhone 14 series from the Apple Online Store or other popular e-commerce platforms, you are lucky if you live in Mumbai or Delhi. Zomato-owned Blinkit, a delivery service you might generally associate with food or groceries, has partnered with Apple reseller Unicorn to sell the iPhone 14 series on its platform.

Blinkit app users in Mumbai and Delhi can buy iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from the app. If they are within the delivery range, they will receive their new phone within delivery times much faster than any other e-commerce platform.



Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers), recently took to Twitter to announce the feature. While the app is available on Android and iOS, users may need to update to the latest version to purchase an iPhone.

iPhone 14 in minutes!



We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy. pic.twitter.com/EjhQ2GFY9A — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 16, 2022



