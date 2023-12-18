Blue Origin Prepares for First Launch Tomorrow in Over a Year

Blue Origin is gearing up for its first live-streamed launch in over a year, scheduled for tomorrow at 9:30 AM ET, marking a significant return to spacefaring activities since the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded the company following a mishap in September 2022. The launch is set to take place at Launch Site One in West Texas, featuring the New Shepard rocket, Blue Origin's reusable spacecraft. The company plans to broadcast the event on its website, with the live stream beginning 20 minutes before the scheduled countdown.



This mission will be the 24th for the New Shepard rocket, known for its reusability, and it will carry 33 science payloads. While the majority of the launches have been uncrewed, six have included human passengers, such as William Shatner. Blue Origin faced a setback last year when its uncrewed NS-23 launch encountered difficulties, prompting an FAA investigation. The FAA's report in September identified the primary cause of the failure as an engine nozzle succumbing to higher-than-expected temperatures. However, it emphasized that the resulting debris was contained within the designated hazard area. The FAA provided Blue Origin with 21 corrective actions, including the redesign of engine and nozzle components, as well as organizational changes.









In addition to the scientific payloads, the New Shepard rocket will carry 38,000 postcards sent by students participating in Blue Origin’s Club for the Future program, which promotes STEM education. The Club for the Future encourages both physical postcards and digital submissions, stored on a hard drive, for inclusion in New Shepard missions.