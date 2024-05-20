Visakhapatnam: SCC cadets gain valuable insights into Indian Navy’s operations

Visakhapatnam: As part of their educational tour, close to 100 Sea Cadet Corps cadets visited INS Jalashwa, a ship of the Eastern Fleet under the aegis of Headquarters Eastern Naval Command (HQENC).

The visit is aimed to provide the cadets with a comprehensive understanding of the Indian Navy’s operations, maritime heritage and life onboard ships.

During the visit, the cadets interacted with the ship’s crew and received briefings on various domains of operations undertaken by the Indian Navy. They gained insights into the Navy’s role in safeguarding the nation’s interests, promoting maritime security, and participating in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

The cadets were also familiarised with the working culture and life onboard ships, including the daily routines, duties, and responsibilities of sailors. This hands-on experience provided them a deeper understanding of the sacrifices and dedication required to serve in the navy.

The visit concluded with the cadets expressing their gratitude for an enriching experience.