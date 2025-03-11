Bluesky Expands Video Uploads, Enhances DM Inbox in Latest Update

Bluesky, the decentralized social media platform initially developed under Jack Dorsey’s Twitter, has introduced new features, including extended video uploads and improvements to its direct messaging system. The update, announced on March 10, increases the maximum video length to three minutes, aligning the platform with competitors like X and Threads.

Previously, X permitted free users to upload videos up to two minutes and 20 seconds, while Threads allowed up to five minutes. The latest Bluesky update, version 1.99, expands user capabilities in video sharing and messaging.

Bluesky also unveiled a separate request inbox for direct messages from unknown users, giving users the option to accept or decline messages from strangers. Additionally, the platform introduced a quicker method to mute accounts. Users can now mute others by selecting the three-dot menu on a post and choosing the “Mute account” option.

The update includes interface improvements, enhancing support for larger screen layouts on tablets and refining error reporting during the signup process. These changes aim to enhance user experience and moderation controls within the platform.

Bluesky’s latest features are expected to benefit emerging apps such as Bluescreen and Skylight, which integrate with Bluesky’s AT Protocol and focus on video content sharing. The move is seen as a step toward making the decentralized platform more competitive with mainstream social media services.

The rollout of Bluesky 1.99 is currently in progress, with users gaining access to the updated features as the deployment continues.